The Legal Complexities Surrounding Artificial Intelligence and Copyright Infringement

Plaintiffs are increasingly filing lawsuits against artificial intelligence (AI) developers, claiming that AI technology merely copies existing protected works from the internet without creating anything new. AI combines elements of these works in response to user commands to produce a derivative work. As a result, the issue of whether these copied uses are fair or infringing remains unclear.

There are cases that can be cited on both sides of the argument. The Authors Guild suit against HathiTrust, for instance, deemed the scanning of books to enhance research and improve accessibility for print-disabled individuals as transformative and fair. On the other hand, the recent Supreme Court case involving Andy Warhol’s art concluded that it was not transformative and did not qualify as fair use, as it substituted for the function of the original work.

AI developers are not protected under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which grants immunity to internet service providers, leaving them vulnerable to lawsuits. Figures like Sarah Silverman and Getty Archives have filed lawsuits against AI developers, alleging the unauthorized use of copyright-protected material to create derivative works. They argue that AI’s use of copyrighted material is not transformative enough to qualify as fair use.

Moreover, Getty Images has sued Stability AI for scanning its image libraries to enable AI users to create new images based on copyrighted images. Questions surrounding substantial similarity, transformative use, and the impact on the market for the original image need to be addressed by the court.

In addition, Microsoft has faced a $9 billion lawsuit over its alleged AI-induced infringement. The company charges users to access its CoPilot AI program, which utilizes code found on the internet to generate new code. While solutions like clear court rulings and immunity laws have been proposed, the path forward remains uncertain.

One potential solution could involve AI developers compensating copyright holders for the use of their protected works. Establishing a pool of royalties and devising a system for collection, allocation, and payment could provide a way forward. Alternatively, AI-based protocols could be developed to identify substantially similar works already available on the internet.

The legal implications surrounding AI and copyright infringement are complex and will need to be assessed on a case-by-case basis. As the AI industry continues to evolve, finding a resolution to these challenges becomes increasingly important for developers and copyright holders alike.