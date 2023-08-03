CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Whoopi Goldberg Expresses Concerns About AI Duplicating Her

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 3, 2023
Whoopi Goldberg, well-known actress and host of the talk show “The View,” recently voiced her concerns about artificial intelligence (AI) duplicating her. Goldberg believes that AI technology has the potential to create convincing duplicates of individuals that can be mistaken for the real person. She emphasized the difficulty in determining who is real and who is artificially generated.

Goldberg’s comments stem from the advancements in AI technology that have allowed for the creation of deepfake videos and interactive chatbots. These technologies use AI algorithms to replicate the appearance and speech patterns of individuals, leading to potential consequences such as impersonation and misinformation.

The actress expressed her discomfort with AI trying to mimic her, stating that she doesn’t want someone else’s AI version of herself “passing on information” or making decisions that reflect her character. Goldberg highlighted the potential dangers of this technology getting into the wrong hands and being used for nefarious purposes.

While Goldberg acknowledged the potential benefits of AI technology in various fields, such as medicine or scientific research, she remains cautious about its application in replicating human personalities. She stressed the importance of maintaining individuality and privacy, expressing concern that clones or duplicates could be used inappropriately.

As AI technology continues to advance, these concerns raised by Goldberg reflect the ongoing debate about ethics and boundaries in its implementation. Many experts argue for stricter regulations to prevent the misuse of AI-generated content and protect individuals from unauthorized duplication.

It is essential to weigh the benefits of AI against the potential risks it poses to personal privacy and individuality. As Goldberg aptly puts it, “You don’t know who’s who” in a world where AI can convincingly duplicate human beings.

