White House Science Adviser Defends ‘Conflicting’ AI Frameworks Released by Biden Admin

The director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Arati Prabhakar, has responded to concerns raised by House lawmakers regarding the AI ‘Bill of Rights’ and the AI Risk Management Framework. In a letter obtained by FedScoop, Prabhakar emphasized that the two frameworks are not contradictory and play critical roles in managing AI and automated system risks. She explained that while the AI ‘Bill of Rights’ does not adopt a specific definition of AI, it focuses on the broader scope of “automated systems.” Prabhakar also highlighted that both frameworks aim to protect intellectual property rights when granting access to AI systems for evaluation.

Prabhakar’s letter addressed concerns raised by two Republican members of Congress who found conflicts in the definitions of AI used in the two frameworks. The House Science Chairman, Frank Lucas, and Oversight Chairman, James Comer, had criticized the AI ‘Bill of Rights’ blueprint in comparison to the AI Risk Management Framework.

Prabhakar further pointed out that the AI ‘Bill of Rights’ recognizes the need to protect the intellectual property of technology companies. The document recommends the use of confidentiality waivers to safeguard intellectual property and trade secrets from unwarranted disclosure.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) issued an initial version of the voluntary AI Risk Management Framework in January 2022, which is expected to govern the use of AI. In October 2022, the Biden administration published its AI ‘Bill of Rights,’ which outlines key principles for regulating AI, including the need for safe and effective systems, protection against algorithmic discrimination, data privacy, notice and explanation, and consideration for human alternatives.

Representative Lucas emphasized the importance of providing companies with useful tools to develop AI in a trustworthy manner. He called for alignment between the NIST Risk Management Framework and other White House documents to avoid confusion in the industry and ensure the development and deployment of safe and reliable AI technologies.

The White House stated that President Biden believes companies have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their AI products before release, while also protecting people’s rights and safety. The Administration is committed to advancing responsible innovation in AI and developing an executive order and bipartisan legislation to support this goal.