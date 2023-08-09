The White House Launches Cyber Contest to Combat AI Cybersecurity Threats

The White House has announced the launch of a multimillion-dollar cyber contest aimed at using artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and resolve security vulnerabilities within U.S. government infrastructure. The contest comes in response to the increasing use of AI by hackers for malicious purposes. Anne Neuberger, the U.S. government’s deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology, stated that “cybersecurity is a race between offense and defense” and emphasized the urgent need to address the use of AI by malicious actors.

Recent years have seen numerous hacking incidents targeting various U.S. organizations, including healthcare groups, manufacturing firms, and government institutions. Officials have also warned about future threats, particularly from foreign adversaries. Samy Khoury, Canada’s cybersecurity chief, previously highlighted the use of AI by hackers in activities ranging from creating phishing emails and malicious code to propagating disinformation.

The two-year contest, with approximately $20 million in rewards, will be led by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), responsible for developing technologies for national security. Participating in the challenge are leading U.S. technology companies Alphabet’s Google, Anthropic, Microsoft, and OpenAI, each contributing their AI systems.

This contest signifies the official efforts to address an emerging cybersecurity threat that experts are still grappling with. Over the past year, U.S. companies have introduced generative AI tools like ChatGPT, enabling users to create realistic videos, images, texts, and computer code. Similar models have been developed by Chinese companies to catch up in this field. Experts warn that these tools can facilitate large-scale hacking campaigns and the dissemination of false information and propaganda through fake social media profiles.

Neuberger stated that the goal of the DARPA AI challenge is to inspire a broader community of cyber defenders to utilize participating AI models to enhance cybersecurity defenses. The Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF), an organization dedicated to improving open source software security, will ensure the prompt implementation of the winning software code.

The White House’s cyber contest is an important initiative to combat the evolving threats posed by the use of AI in cyber attacks. By harnessing the power of AI, the U.S. government aims to strengthen its cybersecurity defenses and stay one step ahead of malicious actors.