White House Fast-Tracking Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence

The Biden administration is working quickly to develop an executive order that addresses the risks posed by artificial intelligence (AI) and provides guidelines to federal agencies on its appropriate use. Arati Prabhakar, director of the White House Office of Science Technology and Policy, stated that President Biden has become increasingly concerned about the technology, particularly as generative AI tools like ChatGPT have become more widely available.

Prabhakar remarked that the process of developing this executive order is not just accelerated but completely different from normal procedures. She expressed encouragement at the urgency with which federal agencies are treating AI regulation, stating that they understand the seriousness and potential of the technology and are stepping up their efforts.

During a visit to the AI village at the DEF CON security conference, Prabhakar spoke about the work being done on Capitol Hill and in the White House to create stronger guardrails for AI. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is organizing a series of listening sessions to educate lawmakers about the technology, laying the foundation for future legislative action in regulating AI.

The White House recently announced voluntary safety commitments from leading AI companies and plans to issue an executive order that provides further guidance on safe AI deployment. Additionally, the White House and the Defense Advanced Projects Research Agency will launch a challenge to use AI for defending computer systems and identifying vulnerabilities in open source software.

Prabhakar emphasized that policymakers have a unique opportunity to harness the benefits of AI while also effectively governing the risks it presents. She said that a growing realization about the harms posed by technology is fueling a sense of urgency in the federal government to establish appropriate guardrails.