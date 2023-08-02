AI-Powered Drive-Thru to Deploy in 100 Locations

White Castle, the popular fast-food chain, is planning to introduce AI-enabled voices to more than 100 drive-thrus by 2024. The goal is to improve efficiency and reduce conflicts between customers and employees. Teaming up with speech recognition company SoundHound, White Castle will implement an AI voice system on its speakers, allowing customers to interact with the technology to place their orders. The companies assure that orders will be processed in just over a minute.

Currently, drive-thru experiences involve yelling into a speaker, often resulting in misheard orders and frustration. White Castle’s AI-enabled drive-thru aims to provide a similar human-like experience, but with the added benefit of displaying helpful phrases such as “I need more time!” on the screen. However, the technology is still learning to process different accents effectively. According to SoundHound, if the AI drive-thru makes mistakes or fails to complete orders correctly, customers will still have the option to speak to a human employee on-site.

SoundHound and White Castle previously collaborated on a proof of concept that received mixed reactions from customers. Some expressed frustration, while others welcomed the opportunity to avoid potential confrontations with employees. The specific locations where the AI drive-thru will be implemented have not been disclosed by White Castle. However, the company confirmed that the technology is already being used in some places in the Midwest region.

White Castle has emphasized that the introduction of AI drive-thrus will not result in layoffs. Other fast-food chains, such as Wendy’s and Google, have also expressed interest in implementing AI-powered drive-thrus. Wendy’s and Google have plans to test similar technology in their drive-thrus, with Google’s system being monitored by a human employee.

It will be intriguing to observe whether AI-powered drive-thrus can enhance efficiency and effectively block out distractions such as crying children and rowdy passengers in the backseat.