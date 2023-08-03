AI-Powered Drive-Thru to Improve Customer Experience

White Castle, known for its famous sliders, plans to implement AI-enabled voices in over 100 drive-thru locations by 2024. The fast-food chain is collaborating with speech recognition company SoundHound to introduce AI technology in its drive-thru ordering system.

The AI voice on the speaker will interact with customers, accurately processing their orders with the goal of speeding up the process. White Castle aims to reduce the potential for misunderstandings and arguments that often occur while ordering through the traditional drive-thru system.

While modern drive-thru systems have upgraded menu boards and speakers, human involvement still leads to occasional errors in order-taking. White Castle’s AI-enabled drive-thru experience will appear similar to the regular human-driven system, with a screen informing customers of their interaction with a voice assistant. Additional helpful phrases, such as “I need more time!”, will be displayed to assist customers. However, the AI is still learning to process various accents effectively.

SoundHound confirms that customers will have the option to speak to a human employee if their AI drive-thru experience is not satisfactory. This ensures that human assistance is available for incorrect or incomplete orders.

Previously, SoundHound and White Castle conducted a proof of concept with a limited number of locations. The company did not disclose which restaurants will feature the AI drive-thru, but it has been confirmed that the technology is already in use in some areas of the Midwest region.

White Castle reassures that the introduction of AI drive-thrus will not result in layoffs, emphasizing that the purpose is to enhance the overall customer experience. Other fast-food chains like Wendy’s and Google have also expressed intentions to test their own AI-powered drive-thrus in the near future.

As AI technology continues to advance, it will be interesting to observe how these drive-thrus perform in terms of efficiency and their ability to filter out background noise, such as crying children or rowdy passengers.