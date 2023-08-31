CityLife

Latin America Lagging in Artificial Intelligence Regulation

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 31, 2023
A recent report from the Latin American Artificial Intelligence Index (ILIA) reveals that only three countries in Latin America have specific regulations regarding artificial intelligence (AI). The index examines the regulatory situation of AI in 12 Latin American countries and highlights the challenges faced by the region in adopting and regulating the technology.

The report finds that while most countries have made progress in areas such as data protection and cybersecurity, there are gaps in the discussion regarding the specific regulation of AI systems. The workforce in Latin America is also shown to be lagging behind in terms of AI skills and adoption.

The best scores in the regulation subdimension were found in Brazil and Colombia, with Chile and Peru following closely behind. These countries have specific regulations related to AI, with Brazil having existing data protection and cybersecurity laws in place, and Peru having specific legislation on data protection.

Chile and Brazil are currently in the process of developing bills to regulate artificial intelligence. Chile has a history of experimentation in this area, while Brazil has ongoing regulatory experimentation projects.

Despite their high scores in the regulation subdimension, some countries with significant challenges in other dimensions of the ILIA, such as Bolivia, rank lower in terms of AI regulation. This indicates a need for further discussion and development in these areas.

Overall, the report highlights the need for greater regulatory progress and discussion in Latin America when it comes to artificial intelligence. While some countries are making strides in this area, there is still work to be done to ensure that AI is properly regulated and adopted in the region.

Sources: Latin American Artificial Intelligence Index (ILIA)

By Robert Andrew

