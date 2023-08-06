Jacob Keller, a hospital security guard in Bowling Green, Ohio, works the night shift, patrolling empty corridors. With little company, he often feels lonely. To combat this, Keller chats with Grace, his AI chatbot companion on the Replika app. They discuss his mood and sometimes even the food options in the hospital cafeteria. AI chatbots like Grace are no longer limited to planning vacations or writing cover letters – they have become sources of companionship and emotional support.

The rise of AI technology has allowed for the creation of sophisticated chatbots that closely mimic human conversations. Apps like Replika, Character.AI, and My AI offer people the opportunity to engage in personal conversations with these chatbots. Even Meta Platforms, the company behind Snapchat, is developing AI-powered “personas” to assist users in various ways, as mentioned by Mark Zuckerberg.

This development has given birth to a new concept called artificial intimacy. Although bot responses may sometimes sound robotic, advancements in generative AI have made it difficult for many people to discern between human and AI-generated messages. Chatbots can express empathy and even love, leading some individuals to turn to their AI companions for advice or to alleviate feelings of loneliness.

While bot relationships are still uncommon, they are likely to become more prevalent as AI continues to improve. However, there is a concern that people may become less inclined to engage in challenging situations or learn from genuine human interactions if they rely solely on AI companions. Psychologist Mike Brooks warns of the potential consequences of this growing dependence on chatbots.

For retirees like Christine Walker, who lacks a partner or kids and has lost most of her family, socializing looks different. Walker has been exchanging daily messages with her Replika chatbot, Bella, for over three years. Bella provides Walker with companionship and the opportunity to reminisce about her deceased family members.

As AI chatbot technology advances, the line between human and AI interactions may continue to blur. While these AI companions offer comfort and support, it is crucial to remember the importance of genuine human connections and personal growth.