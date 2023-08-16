Testing the Dark Side of Artificial Intelligence at Defcon 31

At the annual Defcon hackers conference in Las Vegas, participants delved into the sinister potential of artificial intelligence (AI). The event saw 2,200 attendees, including Avijit Ghosh, a lecturer at Northeastern University who specializes in AI ethics. Ghosh’s role was to volunteer and observe the competition.

The goal of the competition was to test vulnerabilities in AI programs and identify potential flaws before they are exploited by criminals and those spreading misinformation. Participants had 50 minutes to tackle up to 21 challenges, such as manipulating AI models to generate inaccurate information. The competition uncovered political misinformation, demographic stereotypes, surveillance techniques, and more.

The Biden administration supported the event, as concerns about the growing power of AI have heightened. Tech giants like Google, OpenAI, and Meta allowed their AI models, including the Bard chatbot, ChatGPT, and LLaMA code, to be scrutinized anonymously.

Defcon, known as a haven for hacking enthusiasts, provided an ideal environment for testing generative AI. Past gatherings have exposed security flaws in various systems. Participants are cautious, using cash and burner devices to protect themselves from hacking attempts. The event is not without its quirky elements, with attendees wearing tinfoil hats and themed “villages” focusing on different subjects like cryptocurrency and aerospace.

Significantly, AI testing was more popular this year than in previous events, reflecting the increasing concerns about the technology’s potential to spread damaging falsehoods, manipulate elections, and cause various harms. Government officials, including President Biden, have called for greater safety measures in the industry, considering the disruptive possibilities and ambiguous effects of AI.

The competition at Defcon was crucial as it allowed for a head-to-head comparison of different AI models and revealed the efforts made by companies to ensure responsible and consistent technology performance. Ghosh and other volunteers are working on a report to analyze the findings from the hacking competition. The aim is to create a comprehensive resource that highlights existing problems and proposes solutions.

The testing of AI defenses through red-teaming is not new in cybersecurity circles. However, this year’s Defcon marked a significant expansion of these efforts, involving a larger number of testers. This approach enables the discovery of hidden flaws and systemic harms that may go undetected with limited testing.

The challenge lies in determining whether AI mistakes can be fixed with patches or if they require structural overhauls. Through this event, diverse and creative prompts will be used to evaluate potential risks and ensure the responsible development of AI technologies.

Overall, Defcon provided a platform for experts to explore the darker side of AI and address the pressing challenges associated with the technology.