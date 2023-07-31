What Will We Do When AI Goes to War?

The development of autonomous weapons is advancing rapidly, and it is only a matter of time before “killer robots” become a reality. Unmanned aircraft, or drones, are already being used in warfare by the United States and other countries. The technology to make drones and other weapons operate autonomously is in active development or already exists.

Recently, Lt. Gen. Richard G. Moore Jr., deputy chief of staff for plans and programs of the US Air Force, discussed the ethical implications of AI warfare. He stated that while America’s adversaries may use AI unethically, the United States would be guided by its moral compass. He emphasized that regardless of individual beliefs, American society has a foundation of ethics that will prevent the misuse of AI.

However, skepticism remains regarding the ability of cultural roots to provide a moral compass. The United States has a history of questionable actions in battle, including enabling war crimes and conducting airstrikes against unknown targets. Given this history, it is uncertain whether cultural norms can effectively prevent unethical AI warfare.

Moore acknowledged this risk and emphasized the need to study ethical AI use in warfare. The defense department’s budget for 2024 includes funding for this purpose. Moore mentioned the possibility of utilizing algorithms for decision-making in lethal force situations, but emphasized the importance of an ethical foundation.

While the study is a positive step, it is crucial for policymakers to act upon its results. Nonbinding memoranda and executive orders can easily be changed, leading to inconsistent ethical guidelines and increased civilian casualties. What is needed are laws that are passed by Congress, signed by the president, and difficult to change. These laws should establish clear constraints on AI use in warfare and hold those who deviate from these guidelines accountable.

In conclusion, the development of AI in warfare raises ethical concerns that need to be addressed. It is necessary to establish clear AI ethics and enshrine them in law to ensure responsible and ethical use of autonomous weapons in the future.