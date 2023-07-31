What Will We Do When AI Goes to War?

The development of autonomous weapons, including drones and drone swarms, is already well underway. The question is not whether we will have the capability to conduct warfare through artificial intelligence (AI), but rather whether we will deem it ethical and acceptable.

Lieutenant General Richard G. Moore Jr., deputy chief of staff for plans and programs of the US Air Force, recently spoke about the ethical implications of AI warfare at a Hudson Institute event. He emphasized that while America’s adversaries may use AI unethically, the United States would be guided by its Judeo-Christian values.

However, skepticism surrounding the effectiveness of relying solely on cultural roots to ensure ethical AI warfare exists. Throughout history, the United States government has engaged in questionable actions in times of conflict. Examples include enabling war crimes, deliberately bombing hospitals, conducting drone strikes against unknown targets, and perpetrating civilian massacres. These actions took place in eras when the society was heavily influenced by Christian values.

The issue lies not in the deficiency of Christian ethics, but in the inherent flaws of human decision-makers. The temptation to justify unethical AI warfare could arise among leaders in Washington and foreign capitals. This is why Lt. Gen. Moore acknowledges the need for ethical guidelines and the study of AI use in warfare.

While efforts are being made to study and develop ethical AI frameworks, it is essential to establish laws that govern its use in the military. Nonbinding memoranda and executive branch policies are insufficient, as they can easily change with each administration, resulting in ethical inconsistencies and loss of civilian lives.

Therefore, Congress must pass laws that clearly define the constraints and consequences of AI use in warfare. It is crucial to prioritize the development of formal and comprehensive ethical guidelines, inscribed in law, to ensure that the deployment of AI in the military is both ethical and accountable.

The reality is that “killer robots” are becoming a part of modern warfare. Relying solely on norms or policy memos is insufficient for keeping them in check. Clear and enforceable AI ethics are not only necessary but should also be established as legal standards.