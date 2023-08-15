WhatsApp Beta Testing AI-Generated Stickers Feature

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is currently testing a new feature that allows users to generate stickers based on a brief description. This new AI-powered sticker feature has been spotted by testers in the Android WhatsApp beta program.

While it is not clear which specific generative AI model WhatsApp has chosen for this feature, it is known that the stickers are generated using a secure technology offered by Meta. This feature is expected to work similarly to the way image generation models like Midjoureny or OpenAI’s DALL-E create images based on text descriptions.

With the introduction of AI-generated stickers, there are concerns about the potential for inappropriate or harmful content to be shared on WhatsApp. In the past, WhatsApp had to set limits on the forwarding of viral messages due to the spread of misleading images during elections, mob attacks, and misinformation related to COVID-19. While WhatsApp allows users to report inappropriate stickers, it is unclear what additional protections are in place regarding the AI model.

According to WABetaInfo, stickers generated using this new AI-powered feature will be easily recognizable. This suggests that there may be a watermark or indication to show that the stickers were created using generative AI models. Microsoft, for example, uses OpenAI’s DALL-E model for Bing Chat users, but they clearly label the images as being generated by Bing. Instagram is also reportedly working on labels to identify content created using AI models.

Overall, the introduction of AI-generated stickers in WhatsApp provides users with a way to create personalized images that can be shared as stickers with friends and groups. It remains to be seen how WhatsApp will address the potential challenges associated with monitoring and controlling the content generated by the AI model.