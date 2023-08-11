Sarah Silverman and Other Authors Sue OpenAI and Meta Platforms Over Copyright Violations

Sarah Silverman, along with authors Christopher Golden and Richard Kadrey, has filed a copyright lawsuit against artificial intelligence giants OpenAI and Meta Platforms. The lawsuit alleges that these companies used the authors’ copyrighted works, including Silverman’s autobiography “The Bedwetter,” without obtaining permission. The civil complaints are seeking class-action status, which could potentially lead to more writers taking legal action against the companies.

According to the suits, OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Meta’s AI projects rely on gathering information from books to learn language and generate text. Silverman claims that these AI projects did not obtain permission to use her work, thus violating intellectual property laws. The complaints also argue that AI systems gained access to the books through illegal means, such as libraries of pirated texts.

The proposed class action seeks financial damages and “permanent injunctive relief” to prevent these AI systems from using authors’ works without permission or compensation. The outcome of these copyright cases could provide insights into the world of AI and potentially impact its operations. If a judge rules that AI cannot freely consume copyrighted material, it may limit what AI systems can do.

The core issue raised by the lawsuit is that AI systems rely entirely on human creations. These systems are built on consuming vast amounts of human creative work, whether it’s text or images. The lawsuits also allege that the books used by these AI systems were obtained from questionable online sources without proper authorization.

Jacqueline Charlesworth, who represented publishers in a copyright lawsuit against the Internet Archive, views this as an existential issue for creators. She argues that people should have the right to opt out of having their works and data used in AI models.

A major concern about AI is the lack of transparency regarding how systems like ChatGPT operate. Without understanding the specifics of how AI learns and picks up biases, it becomes challenging to address potential dangers or biases present in AI systems.

The discovery phase of Silverman’s lawsuits could potentially shed light on how these AI systems function and bring more scrutiny to their operations. The AI companies often portray their systems as black boxes, hindering legal inquiries and scrutiny.