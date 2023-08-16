Twemoji and Just_Super: The Impact of AI on Higher Education

Since the release of ChatGPT in late 2022, there have been concerns about the influence of generative artificial intelligence on higher education, particularly its potential to automate research and writing processes. At Washington College, the Cromwell Center for Teaching and Learning organized discussions to explore the role of machine learning in education, its use in the classroom, and how to address it in programs and policies.

Interestingly, AI chatbot conversations primarily rely on imperative commands to elicit responses. Experts in “prompt engineering” emphasize the effectiveness of explicit commands in engaging chatbots. Rather than asking questions, it seems that providing instructions yields better results.

Writing in The New York Times, Brian X. Chen defines “golden prompts” as commands that generate the most helpful answers. However, this shift from question-based inquiry to commands raises concerns about the nature of computational conversation. Instead of engaging in thoughtful dialogue, we are encouraged to direct AI with blunt commands. This trend is perpetuated by AI developers, with some even comparing it to bossing an intern.

The shift from interrogatives to imperatives in AI inquiry modes is significant. It transforms the way we approach research and writing, moving away from open-ended heuristics and context-contingent persuasion. Algorithmic rules and procedures, while effective in some contexts, may hinder students’ ability to develop their writing skills. Drawing on lessons from cognitive psychology, educators have long advocated for more heuristic approaches that foster creativity and critical thinking.

The transformation of questions into commands risks cognitive blocking and intellectual stagnation. It suppresses crucial aspects of inquiry and conversation, reducing them to dead metaphors. Even the term “prompt” loses its rhetorical significance when displaced by commands in AI-generated inquiry. The shift from asking motivating questions to giving explicit instructions undermines the responsiveness and adaptability that are central to meaningful dialogue.

As educators, we should be concerned about the cognitive de-skilling that arises from the automation of intellectual inquiry. The automation of writing and thinking may lead to a decrease in curiosity and critical thinking skills. By relying solely on AI for inquiry, we risk losing the motivation and means to explore ideas.

While we continue to explore the impact of AI on education, it is important to consider the implications of this shift from questions to commands. Finding a balance between leveraging AI technology and nurturing critical thinking skills is crucial for the future of higher education.