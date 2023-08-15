What to Do If You’re Accused of Using AI in Academic or Professional Work

A recent survey conducted by intelligent.com revealed that approximately one-third of college undergraduates and 28% of workers have admitted to using AI tools, such as ChatGPT, in their academic or professional work. While this may seem tempting to some, relying on AI as a substitute for research can have disastrous consequences, especially in professional settings. Professors and supervisors are now paying closer attention, trying to identify any instances of “cheating.”

Various apps and services claim to detect AI writing, but their accuracy varies greatly. Turnitin, a widely used tool in academia, has been found to accurately detect AI writing about 80% of the time. Although this may not be perfect, it is still a significant amount of false positives. It is essential to be aware of the limitations of these detection tools.

So, what should you do if falsely accused of using AI?

Firstly, it is crucial to remain calm. Escalating the situation can often lead to defensiveness from the other party. Instead, explain honestly your use or non-use of AI tools, focusing on the facts rather than dwelling on the unfairness of the accusation.

It may also be helpful to arm yourself with facts about the fallibility of AI detectors. These detectors merely identify patterns that are likely to have been created by AI, which is not absolute proof. Technical subjects or writing from non-native English speakers can result in false positives. Providing this information, along with supporting evidence, can aid in your defense.

Older drafts of your work, outlines, research material, or even collaboration over email can demonstrate your innocence. Additionally, if a colleague can vouch for you, it strengthens your case.

Understanding your employer or school’s AI policy is essential. While using AI to complete assignments or reports under your name is generally unacceptable, there may be other acceptable uses outlined in their guidelines. If you are unsure of these guidelines, it is advisable to inquire about them.

Knowing your rights is also important. Even in at-will employment states, where termination without cause is possible, anti-discrimination laws might protect you. If you suspect discrimination due to AI use or an AI system displaying biased behavior, consulting with an employment lawyer can provide guidance.

Overall, being prepared, remaining calm, and presenting evidence can help you navigate false accusations of using AI in your academic or professional work. It is crucial to understand the limitations and potential implications of relying on AI tools and to use them responsibly.