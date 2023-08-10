Progress, Consumer Capitalism, and the Impact of AI

Progress is often seen as inevitable, necessary, and beneficial for everyone. It is driven by the need for new ideas and tools to address emerging challenges. Progress is essential because it allows us to navigate a broken world more comfortably and survive. However, this perspective on progress sometimes overlooks the deeper issues ingrained in our social structures.

After the Civil War, two significant problems confronted the United States according to historian Mark Noll. One was the ongoing problem of racism, which was not solved by abolition. The second problem was the expansion of consumer capitalism, which brought wealth creation opportunities but also resulted in considerable poverty and alienation. These issues were left largely unaddressed.

As we navigate the advancements of technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI), it is crucial to move beyond focusing solely on the symptoms and instead address the underlying mechanisms driving these disruptions. The economics of AI should provide sufficient benefits to companies and investors, but we must be cautious not to repeat the mistakes made with the widespread adoption of social media, which had negative consequences.

We shouldn’t view this as a choice between capitalism and socialism, but rather explore how we can overcome the challenges posed by consumer capitalism. As Christians, we need to evaluate technologies and question how they create new distractions that divert our attention from underlying problems. Otherwise, these distractions become our reality, preventing us from addressing the root dynamics from which more symptoms will emerge.

We must also consider the labor philosophies behind the development of AI models. Many technology companies employ cheap labor, often from impoverished regions. While it might seem beneficial for individuals in those regions, it raises doubts about the utopian vision often associated with AI. AI models not only create unforeseen problems but also exacerbate existing ones that are often ignored.

It is evident that companies developing and launching AI models are aware of the significant downsides while reaping the benefits themselves. As consumers, we must be mindful of the burden of sacrifice that falls on others. When utilizing AI for Gospel purposes, we should remember that it is the result of human labor, often performed anonymously.

As Christians navigating the systems of our world, we should learn from the example of Abram in Genesis 14. Abram showed generosity, refused personal profit, and cared for his companions. Similarly, we should be generous, discern when to refuse profits, and care for those whose labor supports the devices that make our lives convenient.

By critically evaluating progress, consumer capitalism, and AI, we can strive for a more balanced and just society.