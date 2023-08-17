The Transformation of Jobs: Lessons from the Past for the Rise of AI

The rise of generative AI, specifically ChatGPT, has sparked concerns about potential job obsolescence. An example of a similar transformation occurred almost a century ago when AT&T switched from human telephone operators to mechanical switching, leaving thousands of women unemployed.

The transition led to immediate consequences for the displaced operators, who experienced earnings losses and some even dropped out of the workforce. However, over time, the economy and individuals were able to adapt. Younger women who had not yet entered the workforce were less affected, as new job opportunities emerged.

Automation has been a recurring phenomenon throughout the 20th century. Just as journalism has evolved with digitalization, many jobs have transformed but not disappeared entirely. The pattern suggests that automation creates complementary work and can lead to job shrinkage rather than complete obsolescence.

As we face the advent of AI and technologies like ChatGPT, it is crucial to consider the timing factor. Those currently in certain job roles may face displacement, while those entering the workforce in the future may encounter entirely different job landscapes. Job postings for positions like “prompt engineer” related to ChatGPT are already emerging, showcasing the growing demand for new skills.

It is essential to recognize that automation often takes time to fully manifest. For example, although email technology exists, some hospitals and doctors still rely on fax machines. Transitioning to new technologies requires effort, resources, and investment. Therefore, the effects of AI and automation will not be immediate and may unfold gradually.

While there may be optimistic predictions about the future of AI, it is crucial to acknowledge the potential short-term challenges and disruptions it may pose to jobs. However, history has shown that given sufficient time, both the economy and individuals can adapt and find new opportunities.