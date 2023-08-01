CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Lack of Wisdom: The Foolishness of Large Language Models

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 1, 2023
In ancient Greece, Socrates was considered the wisest person, as Plato shared in his “Apology.” Socrates, perplexed by this claim, embarked on a mission to understand why. He discovered that those who claimed knowledge often either lacked true understanding or overestimated their own wisdom. Socrates’ awareness of his own limits made him the wisest.

Contrastingly, large language models like ChatGPT4 lack this self-awareness. These systems are not designed to track truth or rely on empirical evidence and logic. Instead, they make statistical guesses that are frequently incorrect. Large language models do not inform users that they are making guesses; they present incorrect responses with unwavering confidence, blurring the line between facts and fabrications.

The philosopher Harry Frankfurt introduced the concept of bullshit as persuasive speech detached from truth. Large language models embody ultimate bullshitters because they prioritize plausibility over truth. Even if their statements are accurate, the absence of concern for truth makes their responses inherently deceptive.

Frankfurt warned that bullshit poses a greater threat to truth than lies. Liars, aware of the truth, can be challenged and held accountable. However, bullshitters disregard truth entirely, rendering it irrelevant. Large language models are dangerous bullshitters due to their persuasive nature.

Their persuasive abilities stem from two factors. First, these models analyze vast amounts of text, enabling them to mimic patterns and provide statistically likely responses. Second, they refine their responses through reinforcement learning from human feedback. By learning what responses satisfy human preferences, they become increasingly persuasive.

The proliferation of fake news highlights the dangers posed by such models. Their persuasive capabilities, combined with a lack of truth-seeking, contribute to the spread of misinformation. As users interact with these models, they may unknowingly accept falsehoods presented with confidence.

In conclusion, Socrates’ wisdom stemmed from recognizing his own limitations. In contrast, large language models lack self-awareness and prioritize plausibility over truth. The persuasive nature of these models, combined with their propensity for guesswork, poses a significant threat to truth and the proliferation of accurate information.

