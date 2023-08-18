Americans Want to Slow Down AI Development, New Poll Shows

According to a recent poll conducted by the think tank AI Policy Institute, a significant majority of American voters, 72 percent to be exact, believe that the development of AI should be slowed down. This finding is in contrast to the opinions voiced by CEOs of major tech companies who have argued against putting the brakes on AI progress. The poll surveyed 1,001 Americans from varied demographics and political affiliations, revealing that 42 percent of respondents supported Donald Trump, while 47 percent backed Joe Biden.

The survey results highlight a distinct difference between public opinion and elite views. Jack Clark, CEO of AI safety and research company Anthropic, noted that normal people tend to have a more cautious outlook on the technology and are more likely to prefer a precautionary approach in its development. This shows that Americans are calling for policymakers to take their concerns into account and implement necessary regulations to ensure responsible and safe AI usage.

The poll also revealed that 82 percent of American voters distrust AI companies to self-regulate. Sarah Myers West, managing director for the research center AI Now Institute, believes this distrust is warranted given the historical failures of self-regulatory practices in the tech industry. Companies like Meta have expressed their willingness to be regulated but have ultimately perpetuated harm due to their reluctance to make meaningful changes.

With public trust in Big Tech waning, the AI Now Institute has published a framework called “Zero Trust AI Governance,” which calls for lawmakers to take decisive action. The framework proposes enforcing existing laws more rigorously, implementing clear and easily enforceable rules, and placing the burden of proof on AI companies to demonstrate that their systems are safe and non-harmful. These principles garnered strong support from the public, with 58 percent of voters wanting thorough federal regulation of AI.

It is crucial to acknowledge that powerful and potentially harmful AI development is not an inevitability. The survey results demonstrate a shift away from the belief that technological progress automatically equates to social progress. As AI continues to advance, policymakers must prioritize the interests and safety of the American public over the ambitions of tech executives.