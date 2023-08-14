Automation and the Value of Human Labor

Consumers have a preference for products and services that involve human labor, according to a recent paper by marketing professor Stefano Puntoni and his colleagues. While automation offers efficiency, there are unique qualities that human labor brings, which consumers value. The authors suggest that companies should focus on what should be automated rather than what can be automated.

The study, co-authored with marketing professor Christoph Fuchs and postdoctoral researcher Armin Granulo, explored consumer preferences across four studies. They found that consumers have the strongest preference for human labor in products and services with symbolic value. People desire uniqueness in items that reflect their lifestyle, culture, beliefs, or sense of belonging.

Puntoni explained that automation provides standardization and repetition but cannot replicate the specialness that comes from the human touch. Consumers are willing to pay more for products and services that have this symbolic value. The researchers analyzed consumer preferences for different products like eyeglasses and tattoos. In the case of eyeglasses, participants preferred lenses made by machines but overwhelmingly favored frames made by human labor. The frames became fashion accessories and held symbolic significance for consumers.

The study also examined consumer preferences for tattoos. Participants preferred human labor in both the application and removal of tattoos, even when the results would be identical to those done by a robot. Symbolic consumption plays a significant role in these preferences, and uniqueness is highly valued.

While advancements in technology may change consumer expectations, Puntoni believes that the preference for human labor in certain goods and services will persist. He suggests that companies carefully consider automation and determine which components should remain manual in order to meet consumer demand for products made by humans.