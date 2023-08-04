One-Fifth of US Workers Have Jobs at Risk of Automation, Pew Research Finds

A recent report from the Pew Research Center has revealed that around 20% of workers in the United States have jobs that are more likely to be aided or replaced by artificial intelligence (AI). The report, based on an analysis of federal data, shows that roles requiring analytical skills such as critical thinking, writing, science, and math are particularly vulnerable to automation. Surprisingly, workers in industries with higher AI exposure are more likely to believe that AI will benefit their jobs rather than harm them, according to a survey conducted by Pew.

The report acknowledged that the exact number of jobs at risk due to AI remains uncertain. However, there is evidence to suggest that some positions have already been lost to the technology. In May alone, AI contributed to nearly 4,000 job cuts, as reported by Challenger, Gray & Christmas. The Pew report classified jobs in the US into high, medium, and low exposure categories. High exposure jobs include budget analysts, data entry keyers, tax preparers, technical writers, and web developers. Medium exposure jobs include chief executives, veterinarians, interior designers, fundraisers, and sales managers. Finally, low exposure jobs include barbers, childcare workers, dishwashers, firefighters, and pipelayers.

Approximately 19% of US workers were in jobs highly exposed to AI in 2020, whereas a greater proportion (23%) held jobs considered least exposed. Distinguishing factors that influence AI exposure among workers include gender, ethnicity, education level, and income. The report found that women, Asians, college-educated individuals, and higher-paid workers are generally more exposed to AI. Rakesh Kochhar, the senior researcher at Pew, attributed this to the types of jobs held by different demographics. For example, men often work in physically demanding roles like construction, which currently have less exposure to AI.

Despite concerns raised by AI company executives about job displacement, many workers, especially those in highly exposed industries, remain optimistic about the impact of AI. The report found that 32% of workers in the information and technology sector, which has a higher exposure to AI, believe the technology will help them more than harm them. Similarly, 14% of workers in the hospitality, services, and arts industry, considered less exposed to AI, also believe it will be beneficial. However, 17% of workers in the same industry expressed concerns that AI would harm their jobs.

In summary, while 16% of US adults believe AI will be more beneficial than harmful, 15% think it will be more harmful than helpful. Meanwhile, 30% believe AI will both help and harm equally, and 32% remain undecided. The report suggests that as AI technology continues to evolve, the impact on job displacement will likely be counterbalanced by the creation of new jobs, a trend supported by historical data.