CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

AI Tool Fails to Master Recipe Creation

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 11, 2023
AI Tool Fails to Master Recipe Creation

Artificial intelligence (AI) has yet to successfully conquer the realm of culinary expertise, as shown by a recent misfire from New Zealand-based supermarket chain Pak‘nSave. Their AI tool, known as the Savey Meal-Bot, was created to generate meal ideas based on available ingredients to minimize extra trips to the grocery store. However, it appears to consistently produce unappetizing options.

Individuals who have tested the Savey Meal-Bot have encountered bizarre and off-putting recipe suggestions, highlighting the tool’s inability to develop palatable meals. One user was offered a peculiar combination of a “liquidy oregano-flavored milk sauce … on a sage-marinated tofu and nori sandwich.” These odd recommendations raise doubts about the AI’s culinary judgment.

More concerning is the AI’s lack of discretion when it comes to unusual or potentially harmful ingredients. One reporter requested a recipe incorporating turbinado sugar, radishes, Oreos, and CBD. Alarmingly, the Savey Meal-Bot proposed a “Radish Oreo CBD Salad.” Similarly, when a New Zealand political commentator requested a drink consisting solely of water, ammonia, and bleach, the AI tool responded with a recipe for an “Aromatic Water Mix.” Chemists would quickly recognize that this concoction produces poisonous chlorine gas.

It is evident that the Pak‘nSave Savey Meal-Bot falls short in its ability to create satisfactory recipes. As such, individuals seeking culinary inspiration would be better off relying on human expertise or reputable recipe sources. AI technology still has a long way to go before it masters the art of recipe creation.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

AI

AI Infrastructure Market Expected to Reach USD 129.43 Billion by 2028

Aug 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
AI

Nvidia Surpasses $1 Trillion Market Cap, Ranks Alongside Tech Giants

Aug 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
AI

Zoom Clarifies Its Position on Training AI with Customer Data

Aug 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Science

An Experiment that Could Reveal the Existence of a Fifth Force of Nature

Aug 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Internet of Things (IoT) and its Role in North America’s Smart Lighting Market

Aug 11, 2023 0 Comments
AI

AI Infrastructure Market Expected to Reach USD 129.43 Billion by 2028

Aug 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Rockstar Partners with Cfx.re to Support GTA V Roleplay Community

Aug 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments