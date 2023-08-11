Artificial intelligence (AI) has yet to successfully conquer the realm of culinary expertise, as shown by a recent misfire from New Zealand-based supermarket chain Pak‘nSave. Their AI tool, known as the Savey Meal-Bot, was created to generate meal ideas based on available ingredients to minimize extra trips to the grocery store. However, it appears to consistently produce unappetizing options.

Individuals who have tested the Savey Meal-Bot have encountered bizarre and off-putting recipe suggestions, highlighting the tool’s inability to develop palatable meals. One user was offered a peculiar combination of a “liquidy oregano-flavored milk sauce … on a sage-marinated tofu and nori sandwich.” These odd recommendations raise doubts about the AI’s culinary judgment.

More concerning is the AI’s lack of discretion when it comes to unusual or potentially harmful ingredients. One reporter requested a recipe incorporating turbinado sugar, radishes, Oreos, and CBD. Alarmingly, the Savey Meal-Bot proposed a “Radish Oreo CBD Salad.” Similarly, when a New Zealand political commentator requested a drink consisting solely of water, ammonia, and bleach, the AI tool responded with a recipe for an “Aromatic Water Mix.” Chemists would quickly recognize that this concoction produces poisonous chlorine gas.

It is evident that the Pak‘nSave Savey Meal-Bot falls short in its ability to create satisfactory recipes. As such, individuals seeking culinary inspiration would be better off relying on human expertise or reputable recipe sources. AI technology still has a long way to go before it masters the art of recipe creation.