ChatGPT’s Deteriorating Intelligence: A Study on Drift Phenomenon

Whether through personal experience or hearsay, it has been confirmed that ChatGPT is gradually becoming less intelligent. This is quite perplexing considering that generative AI models rely on user input to continuously train themselves and should therefore become smarter with time. However, the concept of “drift” may hold the answer.

Drift refers to situations where large language models (LLMs) deviate from their original parameters in unexpected and unpredictable ways. This might occur when attempts to enhance specific aspects of complex AI models end up negatively affecting other areas. To evaluate and understand these drifts, researchers from the University of California at Berkeley and Stanford University conducted a study on ChatGPT’s popular LLMs: GPT 3.5 (behind ChatGPT) and GPT-4 (behind Bing Chat and ChatGPT Plus).

The study compared the performance of both LLMs in various tasks such as solving math problems, answering sensitive questions, opinion surveys, multi-hop knowledge-intensive questions, code generation, US Medical License exams, and visual reasoning tasks in March and June.

The results revealed that GPT-4’s March version outperformed its June version in several areas, most notably in basic math prompts. GPT-4 also exhibited a decline in code generation, answering medical exam questions, and opinion surveys. These instances of deterioration can be attributed to the phenomenon of drift.

One of the researchers, James Zou, expressed surprise at the speed at which drift is occurring, stating, “We had the suspicion it could happen here, but we were very surprised at how fast the drift is happening.”

Despite the diminishing intelligence, there were also instances of improvement in both GPT-4 and GPT-3.5. Consequently, the researchers advise users to continue utilizing LLMs but exercise caution and constantly evaluate their performance.

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, understanding and addressing issues like drift become crucial in ensuring the reliability and effectiveness of AI models like ChatGPT.