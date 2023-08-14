AI Adoption and the Future of Jobs

Artificial intelligence (AI) was once seen as a threat to various professions, with many believing that it would lead to mass unemployment. However, eight months after the release of ChatGPT and the emergence of other AI tools, the anticipated fallout has been limited. While AI is being widely adopted, the expected mass firings have not materialized, and the United States remains at full employment with an unemployment rate of just 3.5%.

The path towards AI-driven mass unemployment is more complex than commonly believed. Despite the impressive capabilities of AI technology, it is still not proficient enough to handle most jobs. Instead of replacing human workers, companies prefer to enhance their skills. Furthermore, firms that aim to replace humans with AI bots are finding it challenging due to the difficulties of change management.

Contrary to expectations, industries like law have not been decimated by AI. Law firms, for example, have embraced AI tools but have not used them to replace lawyers. Instead, these tools, such as Allen & Overy’s generative AI tool called Harvey, have become valuable assistants, improving the performance and adding value to the firms without endangering jobs.

The limitations of AI are evident in its inability to handle a wide range of tasks that humans typically perform in the workplace. Generative AI can handle one specific task at a time, requiring human review and supervision. Consequently, AI is more useful in assisting humans rather than fully replacing them.

The complexity of the tasks performed in various fields, such as radiology, also hinders the complete automation of jobs through AI. Although AI tools enable radiologists to accomplish more tasks, they rely on human expertise for making judgment calls in areas like diagnosing rare diseases or recommending treatments. Thus, AI can actually increase the demand for radiologists rather than replace them.

When companies claim to replace workers with AI, it’s important to approach these announcements with skepticism. Often, these organizations are downsizing and seeking a positive spin for investors. The implementation of AI technology and successfully transitioning tasks to AI is not as straightforward as it may seem.

While some jobs will undoubtedly be affected by AI, the widespread displacement of workers leading to mass unemployment is unlikely. Employers and industries will have choices on how to adapt to the technology. Betting on humans and their abilities remains a sensible approach, as the promised returns from rapid automation have often fallen short.

Economist Daron Acemoglu emphasizes that no outcome is predetermined, even if AI becomes capable of replacing large numbers of workers in sectors like call centers or transportation. For now, it is important to recognize the value of human workers and their potential contributions.