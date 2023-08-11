Crypto-Fraud: How Investors Were Targeted in the Heyday of the Crypto Industry

During the peak of the crypto and blockchain industry, investors were enticed by the prospect of overnight fortunes. The Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) led many to seek their share of the supposed wealth being created. However, unscrupulous promoters and companies took advantage of these investors, offering dubious investment opportunities specifically targeting those who lacked knowledge in the field.

Some crypto and blockchain investment opportunities turned out to be nothing more than wishful thinking, with their promoters lacking any reputable history, qualifications, or accomplishments. In fact, some were outright frauds.

These fraudsters developed sophisticated methods to address legitimate concerns raised by investors. For instance, if a startup founder had no prior experience in the industry, it was justified by claiming that it was a new field with limited expertise among its participants. Similarly, the lack of a track record was excused due to the industry’s novelty. Extraordinarily high returns were justified by pointing to the booming nature of the industry.

When it came to transparency, the norm was a complete lack thereof. Regulators’ inquiries were dismissed by stating their unfamiliarity with the workings of the industry. Auditors and law firms were avoided, using the excuse of them not understanding the nuances of the new field.

One peculiar example is a founder playing computer games while simultaneously seeking investments. This behavior was spun as evidence of brilliance and multitasking abilities. Additionally, drawings of monkeys with questionable artistic value were sold for exorbitant amounts, exploiting the popularity of celebrity endorsements.

It is important to note that not all crypto and blockchain startups were fraudulent. Many were genuine entrepreneurial endeavors driven by ethical individuals. However, investors need to exercise caution and conduct thorough due diligence before parting with their money, especially within an industry that has historically attracted opportunistic fraudsters.