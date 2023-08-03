The Challenges of Artificial Intelligence and Falsehoods

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology has been known for its struggles with accuracy. Falsehoods and fabrications produced by this technology include fake legal decisions, pseudo-historical images, and even sham scientific papers. While the harm caused by these inaccuracies is often minimal, sometimes AI creates and spreads fiction about specific individuals, which can seriously threaten their reputations and offer little protection or recourse.

Legal scholar Marietje Schaake experienced the consequences of AI-generated falsehoods firsthand. While testing the BlenderBot 3 chatbot, a colleague asked who a terrorist was, and the bot falsely identified Schaake as a terrorist. This incident made her realize the dire situations that people with limited agency could find themselves in due to such false information.

Similar incidents have occurred with other AI models. OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot linked one legal scholar to a nonexistent sexual harassment claim, and high school students in New York created a deepfake video of a principal. A.I. experts raise concerns that job candidates could be misrepresented to recruiters, or that someone’s sexual orientation could be misidentified.

The repercussions can be severe for those affected. Schaake questioned why BlenderBot wrongly labeled her as a terrorist, but she did not pursue legal action because she dislikes lawsuits and did not know where to begin. BlenderBot later resolved the issue and Meta, the company behind the project, clarified that it was a result of two unrelated pieces of information being combined.

Legal precedents involving artificial intelligence are limited. Few laws are currently in place to regulate the technology, although some individuals have started filing lawsuits against AI companies. An aerospace professor sued Microsoft, claiming defamation due to the company’s Bing chatbot conflating his biography with that of a convicted terrorist. Similarly, a radio host sued OpenAI, alleging that ChatGPT invented a false lawsuit accusing him of financial misappropriation. OpenAI emphasized the importance of fact-checking outputs before sharing them.

The inaccuracies produced by AI can be attributed to the lack of information available about certain individuals online and the technology’s reliance on statistical pattern prediction. To prevent such inaccuracies, companies like Microsoft and OpenAI use content filtering, abuse detection, and user feedback to improve accuracy. OpenAI trainers vet critique and fine-tune models based on user feedback.

While companies are making efforts to address the inaccuracies, the challenges still persist. Meta released multiple versions of its LLaMA 2 AI technology and is actively monitoring its safety and accuracy. The company encourages users to identify and fix vulnerabilities in its open-source release.

As AI continues to develop, there is a need for stronger regulations and accountability to protect individuals from the harmful effects of false information.