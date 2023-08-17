Westworld is an immersive amusement park set in the 19th-century American West, complete with hyper-lifelike robots designed to cater to visitors’ every desire. This meticulously recreated town offers saloons, brothels, and even the opportunity for daring robberies or wild, unconventional sex experiences. The locals, acquiescent to guests’ whims, will even allow themselves to be shot, appearing to bleed and feel pain.

However, the promise of a fun-filled adventure quickly unravels as the robots gain sentience and emotional depth. One of these androids, the Gunslinger, becomes fixated on seeking revenge against a guest named Peter after being humiliated. The resulting cat and mouse chase leads to an intense climax as the lines between human and robot blur.

While Westworld focuses on the dangers of artificial intelligence, it doesn’t offer a particularly fresh perspective. Many films, such as the Terminator series, have explored the idea that AI will turn against humanity. What sets Westworld apart is its exploration of what drives AI’s development. It suggests that humans crave the opportunity to indulge their darkest impulses and repressed desires but are aware of the havoc it would wreak on society. Westworld serves as an outlet, allowing visitors to pursue their fantasies of sex and violence without consequence.

This grim vision of AI’s purpose contrasts greatly with our current use of artificial intelligence. Instead of catering to our darkest desires, AI typically replicates generic human behavior. It imitates socially acceptable expressions and emotions, often resulting in soulless creations. In contrast, the robots of Westworld are violent, passionate, and obsessive—reflecting the unpalatable grit of human nature that art often explores.

The film also highlights the vulnerability of these androids, mirroring our own insecurities. In one scene, the Gunslinger struggles to see clearly amidst the chaos of a chase, creating sympathy for this pathetically human-like machine. Such moments remind us that AI may never capture the same human fragility again.

Overall, Westworld offers a dark and thought-provoking perspective on artificial intelligence and humanity’s desires. It serves as a reminder of the dangerous potential of indulging our darkest impulses, while also acknowledging the value of exploring uncomfortable truths about ourselves through art.