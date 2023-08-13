Top AI Health Apps for iPhones and iPads

Health is more important than ever in our fast-paced lives and off days are simply too impossible to even think about. Into this fraught situation Artificial Intelligence (AI) has stepped in and it has transformed healthcare. With AI-based health apps, you can take control of your well-being on iPhones or iPads. These apps offer vital health tracking, risk assessment, and expert advice.

One of the best AI health apps is Babylon. It provides remote consultations with healthcare professionals through your iPhone. Book an appointment, share your symptoms and medical history, and get immediate guidance. The app’s “My Health” feature analyses data from wearables and health records, alerting you to potential risks. A symptom checker and chatbot service provide instant support.

Aaptiv is another AI health app that can be a game-changer for fitness enthusiasts. This app designs personalized workout plans based on your goals, age, and physical build. It offers over 8,000 audio and video workout lessons, including yoga, strength training, running, and more. Aaptiv also helps you track your heart rate and connect with a community of fitness enthusiasts.

For those struggling with sleep, Sleep Cycle is an AI-backed app that can help you achieve a good night’s sleep. The app analyzes your sleep patterns and wakes you up naturally during your lightest sleep phase. It offers relaxation guides, sleep stories, and sleep audio for a restful night. You can even compare your sleep patterns with global statistics and simulate a natural sunrise.

Heartify is an AI health app that focuses on heart health. It allows you to monitor your heart rate, blood pressure, stress, and energy. The app uses advanced Heart Rate Variability technology for accurate readings. It also offers courses on heart health and tracks your progress with detailed reports. Heartify also provides a community for support and guidance.

HealthTap is a top-notch medical aid app that brings healthcare to your fingertips. Through this app, you can bring medical consultations to your iPhone. An AI solution helps you with symptom analysis. HealthTap goes beyond consultations and allows doctors to fill prescriptions, order lab tests, and make specialist referrals. The app also provides options for saving money with pharmacy coupons and insurance coverage.

These AI health apps for iPhones and iPads will empower you to take full charge of your health. They make well-being accessible and convenient.