The Post-Industrial Economy

Business leaders are facing a world of opportunity and change as we emerge from the pandemic. The economy is strong, but the pace of change is unprecedented. Industries are merging, technology is disrupting business models, and companies are increasingly focused on software, services, recurring revenue, and the possibilities brought by AI. Concurrently, employees are experiencing a greater sense of power, agency, and freedom than ever before.

Evidence of this can be seen in the latest unemployment numbers, with US unemployment at a 54-year low and wages increasing by nearly 5%. Hybrid work options are becoming more prevalent, with over 40% of job postings now offering this flexibility. Surveys indicate that employees prefer hybrid work arrangements, indicating a permanent shift away from traditional full-time in-office work.

Despite concerns about employee burnout, mental health, and the need to keep up with inflation, CEOs are prioritizing productivity, retention, and the sustainability of their workforce. The shortage of skills, workers, and leaders in the management pipeline is a major concern for many organizations. Talent scarcity has become one of the biggest challenges faced by companies in the current era.

While economists may view this shortage as a temporary condition that will improve as inflation and interest rates are addressed, our research suggests otherwise. The scarcity of workers, the obsolescence of certain skills, and the rise of employee autonomy are indicative of a new economic era that we refer to as the “post-industrial age.” This age, coupled with the rise of AI, is characterized by ongoing worker shortages, a talent scarcity, and a workforce that is highly flexible, hybrid, and gig-oriented. Companies now prioritize skills over credentials when hiring, and view their workforce as an investment rather than an expense. With the increasing prevalence of AI, workforce productivity is increasing, leading to leaner, more performative, and agile organizations.

However, not all companies are prepared for this new era, which is why it is important to understand the implications.

