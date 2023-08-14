Wearable Ultrasound Scanner Being Developed to Aid Early Detection of Breast Cancer

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are working on a wearable ultrasound scanner that can be attached to a bra. The objective is to provide women at high risk for breast cancer with more frequent screenings between mammograms, improving the chances of early detection and increasing survival rates. The device, described as a “miniaturized ultrasound device,” is designed to consistently capture images of breast tissue. The ultrasound produces waves that penetrate the targeted tissue, and when an obstacle like a tumor is encountered, it reflects the wave. The device captures this reflected wave, generating a black-and-white ultrasound image that can help identify anomalies in the breast tissue.

In a study conducted by the researchers, the device successfully detected cysts as small as 0.3 centimeters in diameter, which is approximately the size of tumors in the early stages of breast cancer. The wearable ultrasound scanner is intended to be used as a complement to traditional screenings by healthcare professionals, rather than a replacement. The device is also reusable and has the potential to assist in diagnosing cancer in individuals without regular access to screening.

The researchers plan to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze the ultrasound images and provide diagnostic recommendations. The integration of AI aims to enhance accuracy and enable early detection, as well as personalized care pathways for various diseases. However, the device is still in the development stage and is expected to take three or four years to become available to consumers. The company behind the device will need to conduct extensive human trials and obtain approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is estimated to cost around $40 million.

While the wearable ultrasound scanner represents a significant advancement in healthcare technology, it is not designed to replace traditional mammograms or other preventive care from breast cancer experts. The implementation of this technology will require careful consideration, including rigorous testing, alignment with existing medical protocols, and ethical considerations. It is essential to strike a balance between innovation and responsible medical practice, ensuring privacy and security of personal health data, and addressing potential disparities in access to the technology.