Artificial Intelligence and the Threat to Religion

The United Nations Security Council recently held its first-ever meeting to discuss the threat that artificial intelligence (AI) poses to international peace and global security. UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres urged member states to prohibit lethal autonomous weapons by 2026. While the worst-case scenarios involve AI triggering nuclear disaster or causing mass unemployment, the dangers extend further. AI also has the potential to manipulate beliefs and ideologies held by billions of people.

Faith leaders have expressed concern over AI’s ability to utilize facial recognition, create manipulative deepfakes, and craft religious sermons. They warn that this could lead to the exploitation of religion for malicious agendas, resulting in increased persecution and violence. Extremists have already weaponized religion and technology to devastating effect, leveraging social media to incite religious tensions and recruit terrorists on a global scale.

AI poses unprecedented risks when it comes to spreading disinformation, recruiting new terror members, and inspiring fresh terror attacks. The malicious use of AI systems for terrorist, criminal, or state purposes could cause unimaginable death and destruction, as highlighted by Secretary Guterres. However, policymakers are ill-equipped to address this threat, and current anti-terror laws may be insufficient.

To counter this threat, regulation and responsible frameworks are crucial. In addition, the involvement of senior faith leaders is essential to keep AI out of the hands of extremists. Religious leaders not only understand how AI can be misused, but also have significant influence over vulnerable individuals who may be susceptible to exploitation and recruitment.

Senior religious leadership and organizations like the Vatican or the Muslim World League could play a vital role in countering AI-powered extremism. Incorporating religious messaging into AI programming, such as the Makkah Charter based on Islamic scripture, endorsed by global Islamic scholars, could help combat extremism.

Moreover, AI could also be a positive tool for religious practice. It could enable rural and disconnected communities to access reliable religious information and teachings, benefiting those with limited access to religious knowledge or high illiteracy rates. AI platforms could provide more nuanced interpretations of religious texts, challenging simplistic understandings that contribute to extremism.

It is crucial to approach the integration of AI and religion thoughtfully, considering the potential negative consequences and aiming for a balance that upholds the values and ethics of religious practices. The involvement of religious leaders in the AI debate is necessary to address these concerns and ensure that the risks and rewards of AI are determined collectively, rather than exclusively by tech giants, policymakers, and politicians.

In this rapidly evolving technological landscape, our alarm cannot go unheard. Without the involvement of religious leaders, the cost of ignoring their perspectives in the AI debate could be significant.