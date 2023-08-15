The Rise of AI-Generated Influencers

The world of social media is no stranger to influencers showcasing lavish lifestyles, but Natalia Novak, a 21-year-old influencer, stands out from the rest—she doesn’t actually exist. Natalia is a product of an AI image generator, created by a machine learning algorithm. Despite her exaggerated figure and style that caters to the male gaze, she has amassed tens of thousands of adoring fans on social media.

Natalia is just one example of the growing trend of virtual influencers. These AI-generated personas are gaining traction on platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. Pierre, a software systems engineer who goes by the title of Natalia’s manager, is at the forefront of this strange new phenomenon. He believes that successfully creating an AI influencer requires a deep understanding of both marketing and technology.

Unlike CGI-rendered virtual influencers of the past, today’s AI-generated personas can be remarkably photorealistic, and many followers seem unaware that they are interacting with an AI. However, Pierre emphasizes that the intention is not to mislead people. Most AI influencers have some form of disclosure, indicating that they are virtual or AI-generated.

While some creators attempt to monetize AI-generated influencers, Pierre debunks the idea that it’s an easy money-making scheme. He believes that those who invest in creating AI influencers are driven by personal expression or artistic value rather than purely financial gain.

The trend is not limited to creating AI women. Accounts featuring attractive AI-generated men are also emerging, and even real-life influencers are exploring ways to enhance their image using AI. Some individuals engage with AI-generated personas for roleplay purposes, seeking to embody a different identity through their virtual characters.

Pierre acknowledges that there is an element of fantasy and fetish involved in the world of AI-generated influencers. While he drops subtle hints to indicate that Natalia is AI-generated, he believes that it is ultimately about selling a fantasy without deceiving anyone.

In the end, the fact that Natalia’s followers may not care whether she is real or not is irrelevant. The rise of AI-generated influencers offers a glimpse into the future of the internet, where virtual personas can captivate and influence audiences, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy.