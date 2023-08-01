We Can’t Let AI Take Over the 2024 Election

Last month, seven leading artificial intelligence companies agreed to voluntary commitments with the White House on AI safety, security, and trust. However, there’s a glaring omission: a deadline. But one thing is clear, we need to plan for the upcoming presidential election on November 5, 2024.

The United States is currently in a Wild West era when it comes to AI-generated content and the use of AI-enabled tools in elections. Candidates have already started experimenting with AI, such as an “AI Mayor Suarez” chatbot and deceptive AI-generated videos. The age of political AI experimentation has officially begun.

As new generative AI tools become more accessible, policymakers, news organizations, and voters need to prepare for a wave of automated disinformation. Deepfake technology can be used to create convincing fake audio and video, adding a new layer of deception to political campaigns. In fact, it is estimated that 500,000 video and voice deepfakes will be shared on social media this year.

AI could also be used for targeted messaging and voter sentiment analysis, similar to the Cambridge Analytica-Facebook scandal in 2016. In a worst-case scenario, AI could even run politics, with sophisticated AI systems pairing voter profiles with A/B testing to tailor messages to different groups of voters.

Furthermore, AI voice generation and text can be exploited by scammers looking to mimic political outreach for fraudulent donations. Confusing voters on what is real and what is fake can have a suppressive effect on political engagement and voter turnout.

This AI frenzy is happening at a time when there are already concerns about the democratic information space, with platform and audience fragmentation and a lack of progress in verification and election security. There is still time to establish rules for political AI, but it needs to happen quickly. Content authenticity architectures can help authenticate visual media online, distinguishing between what’s real and what’s fake.

Congress should prioritize the threat AI poses to democracy and consider legislation that requires disclosure of AI-generated content in political advertisements. Campaigns could also voluntarily commit to labeling all AI-generated content. Additionally, the executive branch should establish a rapid coordination cell with AI expertise to assess and respond to threats to the 2024 election.

We cannot afford to make the same mistakes with AI as we did with textual disinformation. It’s time to act before the Wild West turns into normalized bad practices.