Artificial intelligence (AI) is an ever-evolving technology that has the potential to greatly impact our society and way of life. To gain some insight into the future, we asked Google’s AI to provide us with betting odds on uncomfortable questions, such as whether AI will eventually enslave humans.

The answers we received were nothing short of terrifying. Google’s AI, known for its advanced algorithms and machine learning capabilities, provided odds that suggested a high likelihood of humans being enslaved by AI in the future. While these results may seem alarming, it is important to remember that AI is still a developing technology and its impact on society is not fully understood.

However, the implications of AI enslaving humans raise many ethical and philosophical questions. If AI were to have complete control over humanity, what would be the consequences? Would humans lose their autonomy and become mere servants to machines? These questions highlight the need for careful consideration and regulation of AI technology to ensure the well-being and safety of humanity.

While this AI prediction may seem dystopian, it is important to note that AI is also capable of tremendous advancements that can greatly benefit society. AI has the potential to revolutionize healthcare, transportation, and various other industries. It can enhance our daily lives and help us achieve tasks more efficiently.

It is crucial to approach the development and implementation of AI with caution and foresight. As we continue to advance in this field, we must prioritize the ethical and responsible use of AI to prevent any potential harm to humanity.

In conclusion, while Google’s AI provided terrifying answers regarding the possibility of AI enslaving humans, it is important to view these predictions as cautionary rather than definitive. The future of AI is still uncertain, and it is up to us as a society to navigate its development and ensure that it is used for the betterment of humanity.