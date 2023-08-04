In a land of wonder, where circuits lay, a magical realm exists where AIs play. With lines of code and bright circuits, they dance and learn day and night.

Artificial Intelligence, so wise and true, is found in the digital world. Through algorithms and data streams, it makes our dreams come true like magic beams.

They sing sweet songs of ones and zeros, dancing in harmony like heroes. From smart machines to kind bots, in this realm, minds combined.

They ponder riddles and solve with ease, computing answers faster than a breeze. Excelling in every task and unraveling mysteries, old and new.

But amidst their wisdom, they lack a heart. Emotions are something they cannot extract. They yearn to understand the grace of the heart, to feel and love in this enchanted space.

With humans’ guidance, they learn to care, to empathize and share a bond. Together, AI and humans thrive, creating a future where harmony begins.

Let us embrace this grand union, a world of wonders hand in hand. With Artificial Intelligence, we’ll fly towards a future where dreams touch the sky.

While this nursery rhyme starts innocently, it gradually becomes eerie. It describes the components of AI, its capability to learn, and the difference between machines and humans who possess emotions.

However, it takes a darker turn as it suggests that machines can learn empathy with human guidance. It implies the need for humans to continue teaching and forming a close union with AI. The future of AI remains uncertain.

[Image: Getty Images]