What to Expect from Nvidia’s SIGGRAPH Keynote

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will be delivering a keynote at the SIGGRAPH conference to showcase the latest AI and 3D graphics innovations from the company. The presentation can be watched live via YouTube for those who are not attending the conference in person.

While Nvidia has not disclosed many details about the keynote, it is expected to focus on breakthroughs in research, OpenUSD developments, and AI-powered solutions for content creation. As SIGGRAPH is a conference on computer graphics and interactive techniques, there won’t be any announcements related to consumer-facing hardware or software, such as new gaming GPUs or updates to the Nvidia GeForce Experience.

One area of interest will be Nvidia’s work on next-generation generative AI solutions. This could involve new products or updates to software platforms like Nvidia Omniverse. The company has also highlighted its support for OpenUSD, which is a framework for describing 3D graphics used in various applications.

To learn more about Nvidia’s latest advancements, be sure to watch the embedded video above.