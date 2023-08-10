2024 Campaign Faces Threat of AI-Generated Deepfakes

The upcoming 2024 campaign cycle is expected to witness a flood of AI-generated “deepfake” videos and images that have the potential to deceive voters. Efforts are being made in Washington to address this issue, but they have encountered political obstacles.

On Thursday, the Federal Election Commission (FEC) will vote on a petition by advocacy group Public Citizen, which seeks to ban political campaigns from distributing fake audio, video, and images of their opponents. Deepfakes have already appeared in ads supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, causing concern among election officials and advocates who worry about the implications for voter confusion and election outcomes.

Public Citizen is urging the FEC to clarify that existing rules against “fraudulent misrepresentation” also apply to fake video, audio, and images. Advances in artificial intelligence have made it easier to create realistic deepfakes, which has raised concerns about their misuse in political campaigns.

The upcoming vote by the FEC will determine whether the commission seeks public comment on the proposed ban. While this is a preliminary step, previous attempts to address the issue have faced little opposition.

However, the petition failed previously due to a split vote along party lines, with Republican commissioners arguing that the requested rule change exceeds the FEC’s authority. The issue has also taken on a partisan tone in Congress, with Democratic Rep. Yvette Clarke introducing a bill in May that would require political ads to disclose the use of AI-generated material.

The problem of deepfakes in campaigns has become a matter of ownership and jurisdiction. The FEC has deferred the issue to Congress, but Congress has not shown a sense of urgency. The Biden administration has suggested using existing laws to regulate deepfakes. The lack of consensus has slowed down progress on addressing this issue.

It is anticipated that mainstream media will fact-check AI-generated deepfakes, and technology for identifying spoofs will continue to evolve. However, there is a need for systems to prepare for unforeseen challenges as well.

Public Citizen is optimistic that their updated petition will address the concerns raised by Republican commissioners, but the hesitancy of these commissioners to entertain new rules on artificial intelligence is apparent. Even if public comments are collected, partisan gridlock has hindered the FEC from taking serious action on rulemaking in recent years.

The misuse of deepfakes is not limited to one political party; it is a tool that is likely to be employed by various political actors and organizations. Unfettered use of deepfakes has the potential to erode trust in all media and reinforce tribalism, as individuals may choose to believe only what aligns with their political views.

Efforts to address this issue continue, but the urgency of the problem demands action before the 2024 elections.