Will Artificial Intelligence be the End of Movies and Television?

Filmmaker Justine Bateman has raised concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the entertainment industry. Bateman, known for her role on “Family Ties,” believes that AI will lead to the demise of traditional movies and television, stifling creativity and leaving many people without work.

These concerns have gained attention as unionized writers and actors protest against studios and streamers, fearing that AI will render them irrelevant in the future. Talks between writers and studios are set to resume soon.

Bateman acknowledges that it may be too late to save Hollywood, but still believes that efforts should be made to address the issue. She suggests that there should be a requirement for filmmakers to disclose the use of AI in their projects. She has even created a stamp, called CREDO23, for filmmakers who want to assure audiences that their work was made without the use of generative AI.

Transparency is important to Bateman. She wants audiences to have confidence that what they are watching is not manipulated or fabricated by AI. She believes that people want to have a genuine viewing experience and not feel deceived.

Bateman’s background in computer science has given her insights into how AI is shaping the entertainment industry. She highlights the frustration faced by tech companies like Amazon, Netflix, and Apple TV+ who have to constantly acquire content and deal with various stakeholders. She suggests that they might be inclined to produce AI-generated films that can be customized to individual preferences, offering a “set it and forget it” kind of experience.

However, Bateman also notes the importance of a shared viewing experience in movies and television. The idea that everyone watches the same season finale or goes to see the same movie and then discusses it is a unique aspect of traditional entertainment. With AI-generated content tailored to individual preferences, this sense of shared viewing may be lost.

The impact of AI on the entertainment industry raises questions about the future of creativity, authenticity, and the role of technology. Bateman’s concerns highlight the need for careful consideration and regulation as AI continues to advance.