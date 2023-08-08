Warner Music CEO Touts Success of Barbie Movie Soundtrack and AI Plans

Following Warner Music Group’s latest quarterly earnings report, CEO Robert Kyncl highlighted the success of the Barbie movie soundtrack and the positive outlook for increasing monthly fees for music subscription services. Kyncl mentioned that the fiscal fourth quarter had a strong start with releases that included Barbie: The Album.

He specifically mentioned Dua Lipa’s new track “Dance The Night”, which is currently number one on the official European airplay chart. He also emphasized that Barbie: The Album had been a massive global cultural event, reaching number one in seven countries and becoming the first soundtrack ever to have three top 5 singles in the UK.

Kyncl mentioned an expanded deal with TikTok but did not provide details due to confidentiality provisions. However, he emphasized its importance and stated that this partnership would involve joint development of additional and alternative economic models. He also highlighted the improved monetization per monthly active user (MAU), comparable to other ad-supported digital service providers, recognizing the value of their music on the platform.

The CEO also celebrated the market’s adoption of subscription price increases, which, combined with key partnerships, gives them optimism for the future of streaming growth. He stated that recent price hikes could pave the way for more regular subscription fee increases in the future.

Kyncl addressed the topic of AI, describing it as a creative tool. He emphasized the importance of allowing artists to have a choice in using AI and protecting their voice and persona. He mentioned that Warner Music artists were exploring ways to use generative AI to create, augment, and remix their music.

He also mentioned artists using AI for visuals and music videos and how AI-enabled technology is giving new life to recordings by deceased artists. He cited examples such as using AI to isolate the vocal performance of Sammy Davis Jr. and Maria Callas.

In conclusion, Kyncl stated that with the right framework in place, AI can enable fans to pay homage to their favorite artists through user-driven content. He acknowledged that AI is a transformative force, but it also presents massive opportunities for human creativity and innovation.