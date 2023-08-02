Transformation in World Trade: A Closer Look

Recent global developments, including US-China tensions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have prompted companies to reconsider their supply chains, bringing them closer to home. Simultaneously, the shift towards alternative energy sources has increased demand for materials necessary for electrification. Additionally, the rise of artificial intelligence is driving the need for employees to acquire new skills in order to remain relevant and avoid being replaced by machines. These trends are already reshaping global commerce, which amounts to $32 trillion per year in goods and services, according to the World Trade Organization.

One example of this transformation can be seen in the increasing trade between the US and Mexico. The World Trade Bridge, connecting Mexico’s industrial heartland and South Texas, has become a vital link for the transfer of goods. Each day, a significant amount of avocados, furniture, and cars move from Mexico to the US, while auto parts, corn, and gasoline head in the opposite direction. With the US sourcing more supplies from Mexico due to the ongoing trade war with China, traffic at the border is surging. However, this increase in trade has also created challenges, resulting in the Texas Department of Transportation predicting that crossing times at the bridge could reach close to 9 hours by 2050.

Furthermore, the rise of electric vehicle production has contributed to the transformation of world trade. In France, workers at companies such as Automotive Cells Co. (ACC) are being trained to supervise robots that handle the assembly of electric vehicle batteries. ACC, backed by Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Stellantis NV, is aiming to challenge China in the production of EV batteries. Meanwhile, in Windsor, Ontario, a joint venture between Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to manufacture batteries for EVs was suspended when a better aid package was offered by the US. This case highlights the complexities of national industrial policy and its impact on trade.

These examples demonstrate that shifts in global trade are already underway, even before they are reflected in official government data. The transformation of world trade is multidimensional, influenced by geopolitical tensions, a shift towards clean energy, and advancements in technology. As companies adapt to these changes, it will be interesting to see how trade patterns continue to evolve in the coming years.