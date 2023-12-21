Stunning Image Captures Vast Stellar Nursery in Incredible Detail

A breathtaking image captured by the VLT Survey Telescope (VST), hosted at the European Southern Observatory’s (ESO) Paranal site in Chile, has revealed the Running Chicken Nebula in spectacular detail. Located in the constellation Centaurus, this stellar nursery is home to young stars in the making, emitting intense radiation that illuminates the surrounding hydrogen gas in shades of pink.

The Running Chicken Nebula, comprised of several regions, spans an area in the sky equivalent to about 25 full Moons. The brightest region, known as IC 2948, resembles the head of a chicken. Other parts of the nebula showcase ethereal plumes of gas and dust. IC 2944, marked by a bright and vertical structure, captivates the viewer’s attention in the center of the image. This region contains the prominent star Lambda Centauri, visible to the naked eye.

Within IC 2948 and IC 2944, there are numerous young stars, emitting vast amounts of radiation and shaping their environment. Some parts of the nebula, known as Bok globules, can withstand the intense ultraviolet radiation. These dark and dense pockets of dust and gas can be seen when zooming in on the image.

The mosaic image, comprising hundreds of frames, was captured by the OmegaCAM on the VST. Different filters were used to capture light of varying colors, which were then combined to create the final result. The data used for this stunning image were part of the VST Photometric Hα Survey of the Southern Galactic Plane and Bulge (VPHAS+), a project aimed at enhancing our understanding of the life cycle of stars.

Aside from the nebula itself, the image showcases additional regions such as Gum 39, Gum 40, and Gum 41, as well as countless orange, white, and blue stars, creating a spectacle reminiscent of fireworks in the sky. This mesmerizing image offers an astonishing feast for the eyes, inviting viewers to zoom in and explore the wonders of the Running Chicken Nebula.