Computer Vision Company Expanding into Security and Retail Markets

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. is a leading software provider of AI-driven security and retail analytics technology. The company’s proprietary AI technology allows real-time analysis of cameras’ feeds and takes proactive actions based on its analysis.

In security settings, the technology can assist with situational awareness, identify known offenders, detect weapons, and notify authorities in real-time. In retail or public spaces, the software can deliver personalized advertisements and collect anonymized data about customers’ viewing and purchase behaviors.

The company’s patented AI technology utilizes advanced facial detection and classification techniques to deliver real-time targeted advertising to in-store digital displays. The system can identify specific customers and deliver brand and customer-specific messages based on demographics such as age and gender.

This capability revolutionizes the business model for brands and retailers, providing the ability to generate new recurring revenue streams and increase sales by over 25%. Brands can understand their customers’ behaviors in real-time and get key analytics based on the type of customer, when and where their products are being purchased.

In the security market, VSBLTY’s AI system can recognize known offenders, track and report suspicious behavior, and detect weapons to provide real-time alerts. These systems can be applied in various settings such as schools, shopping malls, stadiums, and airports.

Through strategic partnerships, the company’s technology platform has been deployed and tested in over 10,000 security cameras in Mexico. In one district of Mexico City, the technology resulted in a direct 48% reduction in high-impact crimes and improved the residents’ perception of safety.

With their recent financing, VSBLTY is well-positioned to deploy systems for their clients through 2023 and 2024. The company aims to create additional shareholder value and continue expanding into the security and retail markets with their AI-driven technology.

