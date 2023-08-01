Computer Vision Company Poised to Take Its Share of a Trillion-Dollar Marketplace

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a leading software provider of AI-driven security and retail analytics technology, is outlining its business initiatives for this year and the next. The company’s proprietary AI technology allows real-time analysis of camera footage and can proactively respond based on its analysis. In security settings, it can assist with situational awareness, identify known offenders, identify weapons, and notify authorities in real-time. In retail or public spaces, the software can deliver personalized and targeted advertisements while collecting anonymized data about customer viewing and purchasing behaviors.

The company’s patented AI technology uses advanced facial detection and classification techniques to deliver real-time targeted advertising to in-store digital displays at the point of purchase. The system can identify specific customers or types of customers based on demographics such as age and gender, delivering brand-specific messages that are completely anonymized. Additionally, the software can vary content based on the customer’s proximity to the display, providing attention-getting advertisements from a distance and immersive brand messages when the customer can interact with the display.

This AI-driven platform revolutionizes the business model for brands and retailers, providing real-time analytics on customer behaviors in retail environments, which has been proven to increase sales by over 25%. Through partnerships with retailers, brands, and other system partners, VSBLTY aims to build cohesive in-store retail media networks and generate multiple recurring revenue streams based on advertising sales metrics.

In terms of security, VSBLTY’s advanced AI system can utilize existing cameras to create a protective perimeter around public spaces. It can recognize known offenders, track and report suspicious behavior, and identify weapons to provide real-time alerts. This technology can be applied in various settings such as schools, places of worship, shopping malls, concerts, and more.

Through strategic partnerships, the company’s technology has been successfully deployed and tested in over 10,000 security cameras in Mexico, resulting in a 48% reduction in high-impact crimes. This has had a significant positive impact on the overall perception of safety in the areas where it was implemented.

With recent financing, VSBLTY has the necessary resources and the experience to further deploy systems and create shareholder value in the coming years. The company’s AI-driven approach aims to deliver quantifiable benefits in retail environments and crime prevention, making it well-positioned to capture a share of the trillion-dollar marketplace.