Authorized Employees Quickly Admitted Via Facial Recognition Technology

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. has announced the deployment of a next-generation access control system in Mexico. This system utilizes advanced facial recognition technology to provide secure and efficient access to employees. Traditional access control methods like key cards, key fobs, and passwords have limitations when it comes to security, which is why VSBLTY’s AI-based Vector™ software is being used to enhance access control measures.

With the new system, employees can enter their workplace without physical checkpoints. CCTV cameras and AI software verify their status, and if an unauthorized person is identified, building security is immediately alerted. The program continually searches for unknown individuals based on an enrollment database of employees and authorized personnel.

In addition to identifying strangers, the software can also detect terminated employees or those with a history of issues. This advanced program can even provide additional security features such as weapons detection and alerting to suspicious behavior.

VSBLTY has integrated their technology with the client’s Video Management System, making the cameras “smarter” and enabling real-time monitoring and alerting. The system is currently deployed at the headquarters of a major global retailer with hundreds of employees.

By implementing facial recognition technology, issues related to passwords, lost keycards, and key fobs are minimized, reducing administrative burdens and costs for corporations. VSBLTY anticipates the success of their advanced security system in Mexico will lead to further installations worldwide.

VSBLTY is a world leader in artificial intelligence and real-time interpretation of CCTV and other camera feeds. Their technology enhances retail brand engagement through customized ads on in-store digital displays, increasing brand sales by over 25%. They are also recognized for their security products, including facial recognition and weapon detection, which can create proactive security systems.

(Source: VSBLTY)