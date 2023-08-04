Intelligent Perimeter Security Shield Deployed Around the Synagogue

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. has announced the deployment of a complete security solution for one of America’s largest synagogues. In collaboration with business partners and community groups, the system aims to protect the congregation and address the increasing threats faced by religious institutions.

The security solution utilizes a combination of CCTV cameras and VSBLTY’s AI-driven software to detect “persons of interest,” weapons, and other potential threats from a distance. When a threat is identified, an alarm is triggered and authorities are immediately alerted. The goal is to proactively detect and respond to threats before they escalate into incidents.

This deployment comes in response to the growing concerns expressed by religious leaders about the rising number of threats in America. Factors such as mental illness, domestic disputes, and other contemporary issues have contributed to a serious threat to places of worship. According to FBI hate crime statistics, incidents in churches, synagogues, temples, and mosques have increased by 34.8% between 2014 and 2018. Additionally, there were 647 mass shootings in the US in 2022 and over 300 in the first half of 2023.

A recent report by the Anti-Defamation League also highlights a 36% rise in antisemitic incidents in the US in 2022. The report recorded 3,697 incidents of harassment, vandalism, and assault targeting Jewish people and communities, marking the highest number ever recorded since data collection began in 1979.

VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton emphasizes the importance of this technology deployment in preventing violent incidents and saving lives. The successful implementation of this security solution at a prominent synagogue opens up opportunities to protect many more lives at thousands of places of worship across the US.

Overall, the deployment of intelligent perimeter security at this synagogue represents a proactive approach to security, aiming to prevent and respond to threats in real-time, ultimately ensuring the safety and well-being of the congregation.