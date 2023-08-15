VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Improves Weapons Recognition Software with Intel GPU Compute Power

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. has announced an enhancement to its Vector™ Weapons Recognition product. The software, which utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and surveillance cameras, can now utilize Intel CPU + Intel GPU compute power. This upgrade has led to a significant improvement in weapons detection, reducing false positives.

VSBLTY’s AI-driven software, Vector, uses enhanced facial recognition and surveillance cameras to identify threats and weapons in protected areas. By utilizing Intel Data Center GPU Flex 170, the software can run complex AI-based computer vision algorithms with high detection accuracy while minimizing false positives.

The Vector system can monitor a wide area in real time, simultaneously analyzing hundreds or even thousands of cameras. It can detect firearms even from a distance. Once a threat is detected through facial or weapon recognition, the system immediately alerts a manned security operations center. Trained officers assess the threat and take appropriate actions. Law enforcement and security personnel at the protected site are also promptly notified so that threat mitigation procedures can be implemented.

The improved compute power provided by Intel allows VSBLTY’s technology to be proactive, aiding in quicker threat confirmations and faster response times. With this upgrade, the software can handle multiple camera streams per GPU and multiple GPUs per system, enabling safety and security for larger areas.

VSBLTY’s AI-driven technology goes beyond security applications. It also provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement through machine learning and computer vision. By analyzing real-time camera data, brands and retailers can optimize their actions based on the behavior and demographics of customers.

With this upgrade, VSBLTY continues to develop its technology to better serve its clients and ultimately save lives.