VSBLTY Announces Cooperative Project with H-Ventures and Multimedia Plus to Target Pharmacies

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a software provider of AI-driven security and retail analytics technology, is partnering with H-Ventures and Multimedia Plus to launch a new retail program in pharmacies and drugstore chains. The program combines real-time training with real-time market analytics, utilizing custom Lenovo tablets. The goal of the program is to enhance employee training, increase retail sales, and provide customers with a more interactive buying experience.

Video advertisements at the point of purchase have already shown a sales increase of over 25% for brands that utilize them. By combining hardware, software, and distribution, the cooperative project aims to provide the best solutions for measuring shopper demographics and engagement, as well as sales rep/customer interactions.

Multimedia Plus, a leading technology company specializing in retail training, communication, and engagement strategies, brings its INCITE® platform to the partnership. This platform allows retailers to deliver dynamic and interactive training content directly to employees’ mobile devices. By integrating VSBLTY’s computer vision DataCaptor™ with the INCITE platform, the project will provide targeted pharmacies with a cohesive package for customer education, employee training, and data capture.

H-Ventures, an expert in marketing and data analytics for the retail and consumer packaged goods sectors, will oversee distribution, installation, and data analysis. With their extensive network of 9,000 pharmacies in Italy, H-Ventures is well-positioned to market and support the program.

Prior to its launch in Italy, VSBLTY will pilot the program with a global skincare brand at the Richel D’Ambra Spa in Philadelphia. The results of the pilot will inform further refinements and enhancements to the retail program.

With this cooperative project, VSBLTY, H-Ventures, and Multimedia Plus are merging their expertise and technologies to create a unique offering that improves training, enhances the retail buying experience, and boosts sales for brands and retailers.

Sources:

– VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.

– Multimedia Plus

– H-Ventures