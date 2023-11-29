Climate Change from Volcanic Eruptions: A Key Factor in the Extinction of Dinosaurs

Contrary to the traditional belief that a meteorite was solely responsible for the extinction of dinosaurs, a new study suggests that climate change triggered by massive volcanic eruptions may have played a significant role. The discovery of a 65-million-year-old impact crater below the Gulf of Mexico had sparked a debate among researchers regarding the primary cause of the ancient giants’ demise.

The research focused on the Deccan Traps, a vast plateau in Western India formed by extensive volcanic activity that spanned over a million years. The eruption, considered the second-largest in Earth’s history, resulted in volcanic layers over two kilometers thick in certain regions of the Deccan Traps.

To investigate the impact of volcanism on dinosaur extinction, an international team of scientists analyzed the environmental consequences of the Deccan Traps eruptions during the 200,000 years preceding the end of the Cretaceous period. By examining elemental traces and their presence in cooling lava minerals, the researchers estimated the amounts of volcanic sulfur and fluorine released into the atmosphere.

Remarkably, their findings indicated that the sulfur release could have triggered a global drop in temperature worldwide, leading to a phenomenon known as a volcanic winter. Remarkably, this climate instability could have lasted for decades before the asteroid struck Earth.

Coauthor of the study, Prof. Don Baker, emphasized that multiple volcanic winters caused by the Deccan Traps eruptions could have created highly challenging conditions for all living organisms, setting the stage for the eventual extinction of dinosaurs and the subsequent rise of mammals. The study’s results shed light on an extinction event that had significant implications for the evolution of our species.

In addition to the cooling effect, a study published in 2021 proposed that the Deccan Traps eruptions released sufficient carbon dioxide to potentially trigger a runaway greenhouse effect. This occurrence would have caused a shift from the volcanic winter to global warming, further exacerbating the environmental stress on life forms.

The study, titled “Recurring volcanic winters during the latest Cretaceous: Sulfur and fluorine budgets of Deccan Traps lavas,” was published in the journal Science Advances (2023). Keila DePape from McGill University provided additional material and interviews for this research endeavor.

