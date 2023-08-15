The Rising Demand for Conversational AI

The demand for conversational AI, particularly chatbots, is experiencing a surge in popularity. Gartner predicts that by 2026, one in ten customer interactions will be automated, a significant increase from 1.6% in 2022.

As a result, the market for tools to build conversational AI experiences is growing rapidly. Future Market Insights estimates that by 2033, it will be worth $47.6 billion, up from $9.6 billion in 2023.

Voiceflow, a platform for creating conversational AI, recently announced that it raised $15 million in funding led by OpenView. This investment brings Voiceflow’s total raised to $35 million and values the startup at $105 million post-money.

Voiceflow aims to enhance its product innovation with this funding round. They plan to introduce an AI builder powered by large language models (LLMs), enabling customers to build and deploy advanced agents for customer support and more.

Founded in 2019 by Braden Ream, Tyler Han, Michael Hood, and Andrew Lawrence, Voiceflow was born out of the founders’ experience building apps for Amazon Alexa during their college years. Their vision was to create a collaborative platform that allows anyone to develop AI agents for automation purposes, primarily focusing on customer support automation for websites and in-app assistants.

Described as a “Figma-quality” design platform, Voiceflow enables teams to design, test, and deploy AI agents powered by various language models, including OpenAI’s GPT-4. The platform offers flexibility by allowing integration with any natural language understanding platform or technology stack, as well as the ability to use custom or popular language models via APIs.

While Voiceflow competes with established players like Google’s Dialogflow, IBM Watson, AWS Lex, and Microsoft Bot Framework, it has managed to build a substantial customer base. With 450 customers, including Amazon, JP Morgan, The Home Depot, State Farm, Vodafone, and a government agency, Voiceflow serves around 130,000 users on its platform.

Voiceflow’s user signups and usage have doubled since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November, reflecting the growing interest in conversational AI. The platform enables both technical and non-technical stakeholders to collaborate in building AI agents for various use cases, empowering enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy advanced language model-powered agents for internal and external purposes.